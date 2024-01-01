Stealing Signatures and Making One Invalid Signature at a Time.
Penetration Testing Practice Profile Certifications Papers Software Mindmaps Gallery FaveApps Links Blog Resources for practicing penetration testing. Please give your feedback / suggestions / comments at My Feedback Page. Alternatively you can also send an email to dev@amanhardikar.com Name Download URL UltimateLAMP http://www.amanhardikar.com/practice/UltimateLAMP-0.2.zip PHDays iBank CTF http://blog.phdays.com/2012/05/once-again-about-remote-banking.html http://downloads.phdays.com/phdays_ibank_vm.zip Backup of Others (work in progress) Applications Infrastructure Misc Copyright © Aman Hardikar. All rights reserved.
Stealing Signatures and Making One Invalid Signature at a Time.
RedWarden is a Cobalt Strike C2 Reverse proxy that evades detection by Blue Teams, AVs, EDRs, and scanners through packet inspection and malleable profile correlation.
A guide on basic Linux privilege escalation techniques including enumeration, data analysis, exploit customization, and trial and error.
A managed code hooking template for .NET assemblies, enabling API hooking, code injection, and runtime manipulation.
A blog post about abusing exported functions and exposed DCOM interfaces for pass-thru command execution and lateral movement
Self-hosted Fuzzing-As-A-Service platform for continuous developer-driven fuzzing.