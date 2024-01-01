Penetration Testing Practice Profile 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Penetration Testing Practice Profile Certifications Papers Software Mindmaps Gallery FaveApps Links Blog Resources for practicing penetration testing. Please give your feedback / suggestions / comments at My Feedback Page. Alternatively you can also send an email to dev@amanhardikar.com Name Download URL UltimateLAMP http://www.amanhardikar.com/practice/UltimateLAMP-0.2.zip PHDays iBank CTF http://blog.phdays.com/2012/05/once-again-about-remote-banking.html http://downloads.phdays.com/phdays_ibank_vm.zip Backup of Others (work in progress) Applications Infrastructure Misc Copyright © Aman Hardikar. All rights reserved.