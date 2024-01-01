echoCTF 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

echoCTF is a pioneer computer security framework, developed by Echothrust Solutions, for running CyberSecurity exercises and competitions such as Capture the Flag. echoCTF allows building and running capture the flag competitions for network penetration testing and security auditing on real IT infrastructure. It is also used for security awareness and training purposes, by businesses and educational institutes. What is echoCTF.RED echoCTF.RED (codename Mycenae), is the first iteration of our online long running CTF service, based on the applications from this repository. It is a free online service that offers a controlled environment, based on real-life systems and services, to train and sharpen your offensive and defensive security skills. Scan, brute-force and do whatever it takes to attack the systems and solve the real-life security scenarios to gain points. For more information about our competitions visit https://echoCTF.com/ or if you'd rather see a live example of our platform feel free to visit https://echoCTF.RED/ Our main goals for echoCTF include: - Completeness - Provide a complete set of tools and applications to develop, deploy and maintain competitions - Modularity - E