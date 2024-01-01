DET (extensible) Data Exfiltration Toolkit is a proof of concept tool for performing Data Exfiltration using multiple channels simultaneously.
RedGuard is a C2 front flow control tool designed to evade detection by Blue Teams, Antivirus software, and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) systems. It provides a stealthy way to control command and control (C2) communications, making it a valuable asset for red teams and penetration testers. With RedGuard, users can bypass traditional security controls and maintain a covert presence on targeted systems. The tool's advanced features and capabilities make it an essential component of any red teaming operation. RedGuard is open-source and available on GitHub, making it accessible to the cybersecurity community.
A powerful tool for hiding the true location of your Teamserver, evading detection from Incident Response, redirecting users, blocking specific IP addresses, and managing Malleable C2 traffic in Red Team engagements.
CredMaster enhances password spraying tactics with IP rotation to maintain anonymity and efficiency.
A post-exploitation framework designed to operate covertly on heavily monitored environments.
A blog post discussing the often overlooked dangers of CSV injection in applications.
Python utility for testing the existence of domain names under different TLDs to find malicious subdomains.