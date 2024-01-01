RedGuard 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

RedGuard is a C2 front flow control tool designed to evade detection by Blue Teams, Antivirus software, and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) systems. It provides a stealthy way to control command and control (C2) communications, making it a valuable asset for red teams and penetration testers. With RedGuard, users can bypass traditional security controls and maintain a covert presence on targeted systems. The tool's advanced features and capabilities make it an essential component of any red teaming operation. RedGuard is open-source and available on GitHub, making it accessible to the cybersecurity community.