Honey Ports 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Very simple but effective docker deployed honeypot to detect port scanning in your environment. Configure ports to be exposed Edit or add ports within the brackets on line 14 of honey_ports.sh for p in {80,3306}; do Also expose corresponding ports in line 17 of dockerfile EXPOSE 80 3306 Build container image docker build -t honey_ports . Run honey_ports container sudo docker run -d -v /var/log:/logs_out honey_ports By default logs of attempted connections will be written to "hp_connections.log" which is stored on a mounted volume on the host.