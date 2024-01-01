Cybrary 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Cybrary is an online learning platform that provides accessible and affordable training in cybersecurity skills, offering curated career paths, threat-informed training, and certification preparation for professionals at all levels. The platform offers a range of courses and resources, including penetration testing and ethical hacking, CompTIA Security+, Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), and Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) certification preparation. Cybrary also provides a suite of learning activities and management tools for teams, including hands-on practice labs, assessments, and custom guided pathways.