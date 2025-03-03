Burp Suite Professional 0 Commercial

Burp Suite Professional is a comprehensive web application security testing platform designed for penetration testers and security professionals. The toolkit includes multiple integrated components for conducting thorough web application security assessments: - An intercepting proxy for capturing, inspecting, and modifying HTTP/HTTPS traffic - Advanced scanning capabilities for automated vulnerability detection - API security testing features with support for authenticated scanning - Intruder tool for customized attack payload testing - Extension support through BApp store with over 300 community-created plugins - Custom scripting capabilities via Bambdas and BChecks - Built-in reporting and logging functionality for documentation - Intelligence gathering and attack surface mapping tools - Integration capabilities with existing security tools and workflows The platform supports various testing methodologies including manual penetration testing, automated scanning, and API security assessment. It provides functionality for testing common web vulnerabilities such as XSS, SQL injection, CSRF, and SSRF. Burp Suite Professional includes features for both automated and manual testing approaches, allowing security professionals to combine systematic scanning with targeted manual assessment techniques.