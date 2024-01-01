Libnids is an implementation of an E-component of Network Intrusion Detection System that emulates the IP stack of Linux 2.0.x and offers IP defragmentation, TCP stream assembly, and TCP port scan detection.
The Infection Monkey is an open-source security tool for testing a data center's resiliency to perimeter breaches and internal server infection. It uses various methods to self-propagate across a data center and reports success to a centralized Monkey Island server. The Infection Monkey is comprised of two parts: Monkey - A tool that infects other machines and propagates to them. Monkey Island - A dedicated server to control and visualize the Infection Monkey's progress inside the data center. To read more about the Monkey, visit akamai.com/infectionmonkey.
A suite for man in the middle attacks, featuring sniffing of live connections, content filtering, and protocol dissection.
A powerful and extensible framework for reconnaissance and attacking various networks and devices.
An open-source network security monitoring tool.
Detects the presence of a Responder in the network by sending crafted LLMNR queries.
Independent software vendor specializing in network security tools and network forensics.