The Infection Monkey is an open-source security tool for testing a data center's resiliency to perimeter breaches and internal server infection. It uses various methods to self-propagate across a data center and reports success to a centralized Monkey Island server. The Infection Monkey is comprised of two parts: Monkey - A tool that infects other machines and propagates to them. Monkey Island - A dedicated server to control and visualize the Infection Monkey's progress inside the data center. To read more about the Monkey, visit akamai.com/infectionmonkey.