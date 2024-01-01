Passive SSL client fingerprinting tool using handshake analysis.
The fastest and complete solution for domain recognition. Supports screenshoting, port scan, HTTP check, data import from other tools, subdomain monitoring, alerts via Discord, Slack and Telegram, multiple API Keys for sources and much more.
AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security.
A fast and simple recursive content discovery tool
Set up your own IPsec VPN server in just a few minutes with IPsec/L2TP, Cisco IPsec, and IKEv2.
A wireless network detector, sniffer, and intrusion detection system
A bash script for scanning a target network for HTTP resources through XXE