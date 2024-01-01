FOCA is a tool used to find metadata and hidden information in scanned documents, with capabilities to analyze various file types and extract EXIF information.
Sliver is an Adversary Emulation Framework designed to simulate advanced persistent threat activities in a network to test security measures and response strategies.
A comprehensive guide for customizing Cobalt Strike's C2 profiles to enhance stealth and operational security.
SharpShares efficiently enumerates and maps network shares and resolves names within a domain.
A wargaming network for penetration testers to practice their skills in a realistic environment.
A tool for detecting and taking over subdomains with dead DNS records
Generates shellcode that loads Windows payloads from memory and runs them with parameters.