FOCA (Fingerprinting Organizations with Collected Archives) 0 ( 0 ) FOCA is a tool used to find metadata and hidden information in scanned documents, with capabilities to analyze various file types and extract EXIF information. Offensive Security Free file-analysis

SharpShares 0 ( 0 ) SharpShares efficiently enumerates and maps network shares and resolves names within a domain. Offensive Security Free network-discoverysecurity-assessmentnetwork-mappingdomain-enumeration

tko-subs 0 ( 0 ) A tool for detecting and taking over subdomains with dead DNS records Offensive Security Free dnspenetration-testingsecurity-researchsubdomain-takeover