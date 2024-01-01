Open-source set of libraries and drivers to accelerate network performance.
Nmap on steroids. Simple CLI with the ability to run pure Nmap engine, 31 modules with 459 scan profiles. Simple CLI with the ability to run pure Nmap engine, 31 modules with 459 scan profiles.
Network metadata capture and analysis tool
A fast CLI tool to find SSRF or Out-of-band resource load
A Python-based tool for subdomain enumeration and analysis
Netcap efficiently converts network packets into structured audit records for machine learning algorithms, using Protocol Buffers for encoding.
Hale is a botnet command & control monitor/spy with a modular design and various monitoring capabilities, including IRC and HTTP, to aid in botnet hunting and research.