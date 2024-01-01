Habu Hacking Toolkit 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

I'm developing Habu to teach (and learn) some concepts about Python and Network Hacking. Some techniques implemented in the current version are: - ARP Poisoning and Sniffing - DHCP Discover and Starvation - Subdomains Identification - Certificate Cloning - TCP Analysis (ISN, Flags) - Username check on social networks - Web Technologies Identification The development of this software is supported by Securetia SRL. Various useful usage scenarios are detailed in the provided link. For installation, the recommended way is to use: $ python3 -m pip install --upgrade git+https://github.com/fportantier/habu.git