SmashTheStack Wargaming Network

SmashTheStack is a wargaming network that provides a realistic and challenging environment for penetration testers to hone their skills. It offers a variety of scenarios, including web applications, networks, and IoT devices, allowing testers to practice their skills in a realistic and immersive environment. The network is designed to mimic real-world scenarios, making it an excellent tool for both beginners and experienced testers to improve their skills and stay up-to-date with the latest threats and vulnerabilities.