SmashTheStack Wargaming Network

Metta is an information security preparedness tool for adversarial simulation.
SmashTheStack is a wargaming network that provides a realistic and challenging environment for penetration testers to hone their skills. It offers a variety of scenarios, including web applications, networks, and IoT devices, allowing testers to practice their skills in a realistic and immersive environment. The network is designed to mimic real-world scenarios, making it an excellent tool for both beginners and experienced testers to improve their skills and stay up-to-date with the latest threats and vulnerabilities.
Tool for randomizing Cobalt Strike Malleable C2 profiles to evade static, signature-based detection controls.
A blog post discussing the often overlooked dangers of CSV injection in applications.
A C2 front flow control tool designed to evade detection by Blue Teams, AVs, and EDRs.
A set of commands for exploit developers and reverse-engineers to enhance GDB functionality.
Maintaining account persistence via XSS and Oauth