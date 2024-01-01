Damn Vulnerable eXtensive Training Environment (DVXTE) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

DVXTE is a docker container with several vulnerable applications, including Juiceshop, designed for cybersecurity training purposes. It allows for easy setup and reset to its initial state, making it a convenient tool for learning and practicing cybersecurity skills.