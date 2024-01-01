A free online wargame for practicing hacking skills and learning security concepts.
Mystikal is a macOS Initial Access Payload Generator that allows users to generate payloads for initial access on macOS systems. It provides a convenient way to create payloads for penetration testing and red teaming exercises. The tool is designed to be user-friendly and easy to use, with a simple interface for generating payloads. It supports various payload types and can be customized to meet specific needs. Mystikal is a valuable tool for security professionals and researchers who need to test the security of macOS systems and identify vulnerabilities.
A subdomain enumeration tool for bug hunting and pentesting
Tool for enumerating proxy configurations and generating CobaltStrike-compatible shellcode.
A DNS rebinding attack framework for security researchers and penetration testers.
Exploiting WordPress With Metasploit, containing 45 modules for exploits and auxiliaries.
An interactive multi-user web JS shell