Mystikal is a macOS Initial Access Payload Generator that allows users to generate payloads for initial access on macOS systems. It provides a convenient way to create payloads for penetration testing and red teaming exercises. The tool is designed to be user-friendly and easy to use, with a simple interface for generating payloads. It supports various payload types and can be customized to meet specific needs. Mystikal is a valuable tool for security professionals and researchers who need to test the security of macOS systems and identify vulnerabilities.

Offensive Security
Free
macmacospayload-generationpenetration-testingred-team

