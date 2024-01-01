Damn Vulnerable GraphQL Application 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Damn Vulnerable GraphQL Application is a deliberately weak and insecure implementation of GraphQL that provides a safe environment to attack a GraphQL application, allowing developers and IT professionals to test for vulnerabilities. DVGA has numerous flaws, such as Injections, Code Executions, Bypasses, Denial of Service, and more. A public Postman collection is also available to replay solutions to the challenges. You can import the collection by clicking on the Run in Postman button below. DVGA supports Beginner and Expert level game modes, which will change the exploitation difficulty.