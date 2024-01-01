8 tools and resources
A macOS Initial Access Payload Generator for penetration testing and red teaming exercises.
Showcasing bad cryptography and discussing flawed crypto design.
MIDAS (Mac Intrusion Detection Analysis System) - archived and no longer supported.
Avira Free Security is an all-in-one security, privacy, and performance app for Mac, providing real-time protection, password management, VPN, and more, all for free.
Secure file erasing utility for Mac OS X
A Mac OS X forensic utility for ensuring correct forensic procedures during disk imaging.
A security checklist app for your Mac that helps you with basic security hygiene and prevents 80% of problems.
A Python 2.x tool for memory analysis on Mac OS X systems with support for various OS versions and memory image export capabilities.