Mystikal Logo

Mystikal

0 (0)

A macOS Initial Access Payload Generator for penetration testing and red teaming exercises.

Offensive Security
Free
macmacospayload-generationpenetration-testingred-team
Crypto Fails Logo

Crypto Fails

0 (0)

Showcasing bad cryptography and discussing flawed crypto design.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
cryptographymacencryptiontiming-attack
MIDAS Logo

MIDAS

0 (0)

MIDAS (Mac Intrusion Detection Analysis System) - archived and no longer supported.

Network Security
Free
macintrusion-detectionopen-source
Avira Antivirus for Endpoint Logo

Avira Antivirus for Endpoint

0 (0)

Avira Free Security is an all-in-one security, privacy, and performance app for Mac, providing real-time protection, password management, VPN, and more, all for free.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
macsecurityvpnpassword-management
Permanent-Eraser Logo

Permanent-Eraser

0 (0)

Secure file erasing utility for Mac OS X

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
macfile-securitydata-destruction
Disk Arbitrator Logo

Disk Arbitrator

0 (0)

A Mac OS X forensic utility for ensuring correct forensic procedures during disk imaging.

Digital Forensics
Free
macforensicfile-systemsecurity
Pareto Security Logo

Pareto Security

0 (0)

A security checklist app for your Mac that helps you with basic security hygiene and prevents 80% of problems.

Specialized Security
Free
macfirewall
volafox Logo

volafox

0 (0)

A Python 2.x tool for memory analysis on Mac OS X systems with support for various OS versions and memory image export capabilities.

Digital Forensics
Free
macmemory-analysismac-os-x