NEW

Mystikal 0 ( 0 ) A macOS Initial Access Payload Generator for penetration testing and red teaming exercises. Offensive Security Free macmacospayload-generationpenetration-testingred-team

MIDAS 0 ( 0 ) MIDAS (Mac Intrusion Detection Analysis System) - archived and no longer supported. Network Security Free macintrusion-detectionopen-source

Disk Arbitrator 0 ( 0 ) A Mac OS X forensic utility for ensuring correct forensic procedures during disk imaging. Digital Forensics Free macforensicfile-systemsecurity

Pareto Security 0 ( 0 ) A security checklist app for your Mac that helps you with basic security hygiene and prevents 80% of problems. Specialized Security Free macfirewall