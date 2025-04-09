Strobes Security Consulting Services offers a comprehensive cybersecurity platform focused on Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM). The service combines multiple security approaches including: 1. Attack Surface Management (ASM) - Provides continuous monitoring and mapping of external attack surfaces through intelligent asset discovery. 2. Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) - Offers on-demand and recurring penetration tests conducted by security experts to meet compliance requirements. 3. Risk-Based Vulnerability Management (RBVM) - Enables organizations to aggregate and prioritize vulnerabilities based on contextual risk factors and threat intelligence. 4. Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) - Focuses on reducing risk, ensuring compliance, and supporting secure application development. The platform integrates these services with specialized consulting in application security (web, mobile, API), cloud security (cloud penetration testing, configuration review), network security (external and internal network penetration testing), and breach simulation services (red teaming, assumed breach). Strobes aims to reduce manual security processes by up to 80% through automation while maintaining human expertise for critical analysis. The platform connects with over 120 security tools and provides reporting capabilities to track security metrics such as mean time to remediate and time-to-compliance improvements.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
A cybersecurity consulting service that provides security assessments, strategy development, and implementation guidance to organizations.
AKATI Sekurity is a global cybersecurity consulting firm providing managed security services, governance and compliance, security consulting, and digital forensics and incident response across multiple industries.
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
OSINTLeak
OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.