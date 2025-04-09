Strobes Security Consulting Services 0 Commercial

Strobes Security Consulting Services offers a comprehensive cybersecurity platform focused on Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM). The service combines multiple security approaches including: 1. Attack Surface Management (ASM) - Provides continuous monitoring and mapping of external attack surfaces through intelligent asset discovery. 2. Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) - Offers on-demand and recurring penetration tests conducted by security experts to meet compliance requirements. 3. Risk-Based Vulnerability Management (RBVM) - Enables organizations to aggregate and prioritize vulnerabilities based on contextual risk factors and threat intelligence. 4. Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) - Focuses on reducing risk, ensuring compliance, and supporting secure application development. The platform integrates these services with specialized consulting in application security (web, mobile, API), cloud security (cloud penetration testing, configuration review), network security (external and internal network penetration testing), and breach simulation services (red teaming, assumed breach). Strobes aims to reduce manual security processes by up to 80% through automation while maintaining human expertise for critical analysis. The platform connects with over 120 security tools and provides reporting capabilities to track security metrics such as mean time to remediate and time-to-compliance improvements.