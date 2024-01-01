audit

Drata

Drata is a cloud-based platform that automates security and compliance processes, evidence collection, and audit preparation for various industry standards and regulations.

GRC
Commercial
complianceautomationauditrisk-management
Verity Logo

Verity

Verity is a comprehensive compliance management tool that helps organizations manage their governance, risk, and compliance initiatives.

GRC
Commercial
governancecompliancerisk-managementaccess-controlauditframework
Inspektor Gadget Logo

Inspektor Gadget

A collection of tools to debug and inspect Kubernetes resources and applications, managing eBPF programs execution and mapping kernel primitives to Kubernetes resources.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
kubernetesebpfauditdebugging
AWS Audit Manager Logo

AWS Audit Manager

Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment.

GRC
Free
awscomplianceauditrisk-assessmentcloud-security
AuditD on Android Logo

AuditD on Android

Porting GNU/Linux userland tools to the bionic/Linux userland of Android to provide access to the audit stream for Android applications with minimal overhead.

Miscellaneous
Free
auditkernellinux
Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) Logo

Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite)

Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) - Version 3.0 Usage for cloud security audits on AWS, GCP, Azure, and DigitalOcean.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
auditcloud-securityawsgcpazurepenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment
go-audit Logo

go-audit

An alternative to the auditd daemon with goals of safety, speed, JSON output, and pluggable pipelines connecting to the Linux kernel via netlink.

Endpoint Security
Free
goauditlinuxjson
Auditd Configuration Best Practices Logo

Auditd Configuration Best Practices

A comprehensive auditd configuration for Linux systems following best practices.

Security Operations
Free
linuxsecurityauditconfigurationpci-dss

BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM)

BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) provides comprehensive security controls for privileged accounts and users.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
privileged-access-managementpamaccess-managementcomplianceauditsecurity