Drata 0 ( 0 ) Drata is a cloud-based platform that automates security and compliance processes, evidence collection, and audit preparation for various industry standards and regulations. GRC Commercial complianceautomationauditrisk-management

Verity 0 ( 0 ) Verity is a comprehensive compliance management tool that helps organizations manage their governance, risk, and compliance initiatives. GRC Commercial governancecompliancerisk-managementaccess-controlauditframework

AuditD on Android 0 ( 0 ) Porting GNU/Linux userland tools to the bionic/Linux userland of Android to provide access to the audit stream for Android applications with minimal overhead. Miscellaneous Free auditkernellinux