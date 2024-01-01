Puredns Logo

Puredns is a fast domain resolver and subdomain bruteforcing tool that can accurately filter out wildcard subdomains and DNS poisoned entries. It's a powerful tool for security researchers and penetration testers to quickly identify potential vulnerabilities in DNS infrastructure.

Network Security
Free
dnssecurity-researchpenetration-testing

