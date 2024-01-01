Subfinder 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Fast passive subdomain enumeration tool. Subfinder is a fast and efficient subdomain enumeration tool that can be used to find subdomains of a given domain. It uses a combination of techniques such as DNS lookups, web scraping, and API queries to find subdomains. Subfinder is designed to be fast and efficient, making it suitable for use in penetration testing and vulnerability assessment. It is also highly customizable, allowing users to specify the types of subdomains to search for and the level of recursion.