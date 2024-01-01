Important security headers for Fastify with granular control over application routes.
A tool designed to assist with finding all sinks and sources of a web application and display these results in a digestible manner. It helps to identify potential security vulnerabilities in a web application by analyzing its code and identifying potential entry and exit points. Tracy provides a detailed report of the findings, making it easier for developers to understand and fix the issues.
Scanning APK file for URIs, endpoints & secrets.
Fnord is a pattern extractor for obfuscated code that extracts byte sequences and creates statistics, as well as generates experimental YARA rules.
JAADAS is a powerful tool for static analysis of Android applications, providing features like API misuse analysis and inter-procedure dataflow analysis.
A web application security testing platform that helps you test your knowledge on web application security through realistic scenarios with known vulnerabilities.
A tool for building and installing PhoneyC with optional Python version configuration and root privileges.