A tool designed to assist with finding all sinks and sources of a web application and display these results in a digestible manner. It helps to identify potential security vulnerabilities in a web application by analyzing its code and identifying potential entry and exit points. Tracy provides a detailed report of the findings, making it easier for developers to understand and fix the issues.