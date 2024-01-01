protocol-analysis

12 tools and resources

vaf Logo

vaf

0 (0)

A cross-platform web fuzzer written in Nim

Offensive Security
Free
fuzzingprotocol-analysissecurity-testing
OVIZART Logo

OVIZART

0 (0)

Django based web application for network traffic analysis with protocol handling capabilities.

Network Security
Free
network-trafficprotocol-analysispythondjango
ICS-pcap Logo

ICS-pcap

0 (0)

A collection of PCAPs for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols with the option for users to contribute.

Network Security
Free
icsscadapcapnetwork-securityprotocol-analysis

Justniffer

0 (0)

A network protocol analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic with a focus on TCP/IP flow reconstruction and response time tracking.

Network Security
Free
network-discoveryprotocol-analysistraffic-analysisweb-server
wireshark Logo

wireshark

0 (0)

A free, open-source network protocol analyzer for capturing and displaying packet-level data.

Network Security
Free
network-discoverynetwork-security-monitoringpacket-captureprotocol-analysis
FaPro Free Logo

FaPro Free

0 (0)

A Fake Protocol Server tool with support for multiple network services and protocols.

Network Security
Free
network-securityprotocol-analysis
ssh-audit by jtesta Logo

ssh-audit by jtesta

0 (0)

A tool for SSH server & client configuration auditing with comprehensive analysis and policy scans.

Miscellaneous
Free
sshauditingsecurity-informationprotocol-analysis

Honeycomb

0 (0)

Automated signature creation using honeypots for network intrusion detection systems.

Network Security
Free
network-securityintrusion-detectionprotocol-analysishoneypotsignature-generation

Haka

0 (0)

Open source security-oriented language for describing protocols and applying security policies on captured traffic.

Network Security
Free
network-securityprotocol-analysissecurity-policiestraffic-filtering
netripper Logo

netripper

0 (0)

Smart traffic sniffing tool for penetration testers

Network Security
Free
network-discoveryprotocol-analysispenetration-testingnetwork-reconnaissance
Masscanned Logo

Masscanned

0 (0)

A network responder supporting various protocols with minimal assumptions on client intentions.

Network Security
Free
network-discoveryprotocol-analysistcpdnssshsmbhttp
Chaosreader Logo

Chaosreader

0 (0)

Chaosreader is a tool for ripping files from network sniffing dumps and replaying various protocols and file transfers.

Network Security
Free
network-discoveryprotocol-analysistcpdumpfile-analysis