12 tools and resources
A cross-platform web fuzzer written in Nim
Django based web application for network traffic analysis with protocol handling capabilities.
A collection of PCAPs for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols with the option for users to contribute.
A network protocol analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic with a focus on TCP/IP flow reconstruction and response time tracking.
A free, open-source network protocol analyzer for capturing and displaying packet-level data.
A Fake Protocol Server tool with support for multiple network services and protocols.
A tool for SSH server & client configuration auditing with comprehensive analysis and policy scans.
Automated signature creation using honeypots for network intrusion detection systems.
Open source security-oriented language for describing protocols and applying security policies on captured traffic.
Smart traffic sniffing tool for penetration testers
A network responder supporting various protocols with minimal assumptions on client intentions.
Chaosreader is a tool for ripping files from network sniffing dumps and replaying various protocols and file transfers.