NEW

vaf 0 ( 0 ) A cross-platform web fuzzer written in Nim Offensive Security Free fuzzingprotocol-analysissecurity-testing

OVIZART 0 ( 0 ) Django based web application for network traffic analysis with protocol handling capabilities. Network Security Free network-trafficprotocol-analysispythondjango

ICS-pcap 0 ( 0 ) A collection of PCAPs for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols with the option for users to contribute. Network Security Free icsscadapcapnetwork-securityprotocol-analysis

Justniffer 0 ( 0 ) A network protocol analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic with a focus on TCP/IP flow reconstruction and response time tracking. Network Security Free network-discoveryprotocol-analysistraffic-analysisweb-server

FaPro Free 0 ( 0 ) A Fake Protocol Server tool with support for multiple network services and protocols. Network Security Free network-securityprotocol-analysis

Haka 0 ( 0 ) Open source security-oriented language for describing protocols and applying security policies on captured traffic. Network Security Free network-securityprotocol-analysissecurity-policiestraffic-filtering

Masscanned 0 ( 0 ) A network responder supporting various protocols with minimal assumptions on client intentions. Network Security Free network-discoveryprotocol-analysistcpdnssshsmbhttp