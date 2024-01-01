Shadow Workers 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Shadow Workers is a free and open source C2 and proxy designed for penetration testers to help in the exploitation of XSS and malicious Service Workers (SW). It provides a simple and easy-to-use interface for creating and managing C2 servers, as well as for testing and exploiting vulnerabilities. Shadow Workers is a powerful tool for penetration testers and security researchers, and is available for free and open source.