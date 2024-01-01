A unified repository for different Metasploit Framework payloads.
Shadow Workers is a free and open source C2 and proxy designed for penetration testers to help in the exploitation of XSS and malicious Service Workers (SW). It provides a simple and easy-to-use interface for creating and managing C2 servers, as well as for testing and exploiting vulnerabilities. Shadow Workers is a powerful tool for penetration testers and security researchers, and is available for free and open source.
Collection of Windows oneliners for executing arbitrary code and downloading remote payloads.
A black-box obfuscation tool for Android apps with Android App Bundle support.
Python-based toolkit for network hacking with various implemented techniques and supported by Securetia SRL.
Adversary emulation framework for testing security measures in network environments.
A collection of payloads and methodologies for web pentesting.