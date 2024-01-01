ALTERNATIVES

Merlin 0 ( 0 ) Merlin is a cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent written in Golang for efficient and secure communication. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlgolangpost-exploitation

Binary Exploitation Tutorial 0 ( 0 ) Comprehensive tutorial on modern exploitation techniques with a focus on understanding exploitation from scratch. Offensive Security Free exploitation

InvisibilityCloak 0 ( 0 ) A proof-of-concept obfuscation toolkit for C# post-exploitation tools, designed to conceal malicious activities from detection. Offensive Security Free appsecpenetration-testingpost-exploitationred-teamobfuscationcsharp