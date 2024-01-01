Hornet Logo

Hornet is a medium interaction SSH Honeypot that supports multiple virtual hosts with sandboxed filesystems, allowing interactions across hosts and a default host for launching into others. It visualizes interactions through a diagram and has configurable attributes for each VirtualHost.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsshsecurity-testingpenetration-testingsecurity-research

