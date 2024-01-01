High-interaction SSH honeypot for logging SSH proxy with ongoing development.
Hornet is a medium interaction SSH Honeypot that supports multiple virtual hosts with sandboxed filesystems, allowing interactions across hosts and a default host for launching into others. It visualizes interactions through a diagram and has configurable attributes for each VirtualHost.
A Perl honeypot program for monitoring hostile traffic and wasting hackers' time.
A simplified UI for showing honeypot alarms for the DTAG early warning system
A project providing honeypots for embedded device vulnerabilities with support for AWS integration and JSON output.
Galah is an LLM-powered web honeypot that mimics various web applications by dynamically responding to HTTP requests.
A honeypot agent for running honeypots with service and data at threatwar.com.