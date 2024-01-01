CrackMapExec (CME) Logo

CrackMapExec (CME)

CrackMapExec (CME) is a cybersecurity tool that allows users to query its internal database to retrieve information about hosts and credential sets with Administrator access, making it easier to manage and track credentials in large environments. Additionally, CME can be used to get shells using Metasploit and Empire.

Offensive Security
Free
blue-teammetasploitpenetration-testingred-team

