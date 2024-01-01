Red Team Planning Document

A command that builds and executes command lines from standard input, allowing for the execution of commands with multiple arguments.
This document helps inform red team planning by contrasting against the very specific red team style described in Red Teams. This method expresses several biases to optimize for blue team value and enthusiasm. It specifically avoids attempts to motivate by red team punishment. Review the questions below to test if your red team planning has been thoroughly thought out for your blue team's value. ❌ Negative motivations The following are common reasons to drive a red team exercise. These have damaging qualities to morale or team cohesion. An exercise may be the wrong tool for your goals. Prove the insecurity of another organization Display dominance over a group of people Prove or make a point through shock and awe Enumerate and discover as many vulnerabilities as possible Test if simple detection mechanisms are working 👍 Stakeholders Nothing could be more wasteful than an exercise without any sponsorship or follow up from leadership or influencers. Make sure the learnings of an exercise are championed by an enthusiastic group of stakeholders. Make sure this group is informed and can generate momentum. Set expectations and a known home / owner to drive the exercise.
A command that builds and executes command lines from standard input, allowing for the execution of commands with multiple arguments.
Pwndrop is a self-deployable file hosting service for red teamers, allowing easy upload and sharing of payloads over HTTP and WebDAV.
A simple file format fuzzer for Android that can fuzz multiple readers at once
A VM for mobile application security testing, Android and iOS applications, with custom-made tools and scripts.
A technique for social engineering and untrusted command execution using ClickOnce technology
Open source application for retrieving passwords stored on a local computer with support for various software and platforms.