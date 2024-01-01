Red Team Planning Document 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This document helps inform red team planning by contrasting against the very specific red team style described in Red Teams. This method expresses several biases to optimize for blue team value and enthusiasm. It specifically avoids attempts to motivate by red team punishment. Review the questions below to test if your red team planning has been thoroughly thought out for your blue team's value. ❌ Negative motivations The following are common reasons to drive a red team exercise. These have damaging qualities to morale or team cohesion. An exercise may be the wrong tool for your goals. Prove the insecurity of another organization Display dominance over a group of people Prove or make a point through shock and awe Enumerate and discover as many vulnerabilities as possible Test if simple detection mechanisms are working 👍 Stakeholders Nothing could be more wasteful than an exercise without any sponsorship or follow up from leadership or influencers. Make sure the learnings of an exercise are championed by an enthusiastic group of stakeholders. Make sure this group is informed and can generate momentum. Set expectations and a known home / owner to drive the exercise.