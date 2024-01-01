Pentoo Linux

Pentoo is a Live CD and Live USB designed for penetration testing and security assessment. Based off Gentoo Linux, Pentoo is provided both as 32 and 64 bit installable livecd. Our chat services are linked, although discord is considered "main". Join us on discord for support: https://discord.gg/5yhY9bg Or on irc on https://libera.chat/ #pentoo Or on telegram https://t.me/pentoo Report bugs on github: https://github.com/pentoo/pentoo-overlay/issues

