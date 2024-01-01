Ansible role for deploying and managing Bifrozt honeypots
IMAP-Honey is a simple IMAP or SMTP honeypot written in Golang that allows logging to console or syslog. It supports IMAPS/SMTPS and can be easily set up and tested using provided commands.
Open-source honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in the Apache Struts exploit.
A low to medium interaction honeypot with a variety of plugins for cybersecurity monitoring.
A Go-based honeypot server for detecting and logging attacker activity
A low interaction honeypot for detecting CVE-2018-0101 vulnerability in Cisco ASA component.
A low-interaction honeypot that uses Dionaea as its core, providing a simple and easy-to-use interface for setting up and managing honeypots.