IMAP-Honey Logo

IMAP-Honey

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

IMAP-Honey is a simple IMAP or SMTP honeypot written in Golang that allows logging to console or syslog. It supports IMAPS/SMTPS and can be easily set up and tested using provided commands.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsmtpgolangsecurity-testingpenetration-testing

ALTERNATIVES