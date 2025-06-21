Guide to Ethical Hacking

Pentesting.site is a comprehensive educational resource for penetration testing and ethical hacking, organized around the penetration testing attack chain. The site provides detailed information on each phase of penetration testing: 1. Reconnaissance - techniques for gathering intelligence on targets through passive and active methods 2. Enumeration - methods for scanning and probing target systems to identify services, shares, and configurations 3. Exploitation - approaches for leveraging discovered vulnerabilities to gain access to systems 4. Post-Exploitation - strategies for maximizing access, escalating privileges, and moving deeper into networks The site includes dedicated sections for common vulnerabilities, cheat sheets for popular penetration testing tools (including Bloodhound, Metasploit, Nmap, and others), and collections of useful links organized by category. It also features information about various penetration testing certifications from providers like Offensive Security, GIAC, HTB, and others. Pentesting.site serves as both a methodological guide and a practical reference for security professionals conducting ethical hacking engagements.
