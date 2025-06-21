Guide to Ethical Hacking Logo

Guide to Ethical Hacking

0
Free
Resources
Penetration Testing
Ethical Hacking
Educational
Security Tools
Offensive Security
Reconnaissance
Enumeration
Exploitation
Post Exploitation
Resources
Visit Website

Pentesting.site is a comprehensive educational resource for penetration testing and ethical hacking, organized around the penetration testing attack chain. The site provides detailed information on each phase of penetration testing: 1. Reconnaissance - techniques for gathering intelligence on targets through passive and active methods 2. Enumeration - methods for scanning and probing target systems to identify services, shares, and configurations 3. Exploitation - approaches for leveraging discovered vulnerabilities to gain access to systems 4. Post-Exploitation - strategies for maximizing access, escalating privileges, and moving deeper into networks The site includes dedicated sections for common vulnerabilities, cheat sheets for popular penetration testing tools (including Bloodhound, Metasploit, Nmap, and others), and collections of useful links organized by category. It also features information about various penetration testing certifications from providers like Offensive Security, GIAC, HTB, and others. Pentesting.site serves as both a methodological guide and a practical reference for security professionals conducting ethical hacking engagements.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Infosec/hacking videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor) Logo
Infosec/hacking videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor)

Collection of cybersecurity conference videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor)

Free
Resources
AndroidSlides Logo
AndroidSlides

A repository aiming to archive all Android security presentations and whitepapers from conferences.

Free
Resources
Modern Binary Exploitation - CSCI 4968 Logo
Modern Binary Exploitation - CSCI 4968

A university course focused on vulnerability research, reverse engineering, and binary exploitation to teach practical offensive security skills.

Free
Resources
LFI-Labs Logo
LFI-Labs

A set of PHP scripts for practicing LFI, RFI, and CMD injection vulnerabilities.

Free
Resources
Metasploit Unleashed Logo
Metasploit Unleashed

Free online ethical hacking course covering penetration testing, web app assessments, exploit development, and security operations.

Free
Resources
HTB Academy Logo
HTB Academy

HTB Academy offers guided cybersecurity training with industry certifications to help you become a market-ready professional.

Free
Resources
Cyber Defence Analysis for Blue & Purple Teams Logo
Cyber Defence Analysis for Blue & Purple Teams

A newsletter providing summarized cyber defense technical content for blue and purple teams to stay informed and protect their estates.

Free
Resources
The Practice of Network Security Monitoring Logo
The Practice of Network Security Monitoring

A comprehensive guide to network security monitoring, teaching readers how to detect and respond to intrusions using open source software and vendor-neutral tools.

Free
Resources

PINNED

Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Resources
PTJunior Logo

PTJunior

An AI-powered penetration testing platform that autonomously discovers, exploits, and documents vulnerabilities while generating NIST-compliant reports.

Offensive Security
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds Logo

CTIChef.com Detection Feeds

A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.

Threat Management
OSINTLeak Logo

OSINTLeak

OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.

Digital Forensics
ImmuniWeb® Discovery Logo

ImmuniWeb® Discovery

ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.

Attack Surface Management
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security