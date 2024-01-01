WeirdAAL (AWS Attack Library) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

WeirdAAL is an open-source framework for testing and validating the security of AWS services and resources. It provides a set of tools and libraries for simulating various types of attacks and vulnerabilities, allowing security researchers and penetration testers to test the security of AWS environments. WeirdAAL is designed to be highly customizable and extensible, making it a valuable tool for security professionals and researchers.