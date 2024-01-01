WeirdAAL (AWS Attack Library)

minikube implements a local Kubernetes cluster for easy application development and supports various Kubernetes features.
WeirdAAL is an open-source framework for testing and validating the security of AWS services and resources. It provides a set of tools and libraries for simulating various types of attacks and vulnerabilities, allowing security researchers and penetration testers to test the security of AWS environments. WeirdAAL is designed to be highly customizable and extensible, making it a valuable tool for security professionals and researchers.
S3Scanner scans for misconfigured S3 buckets across S3-compatible APIs, identifying potential security vulnerabilities and data exposure risks.
A workload policy enforcement tool for Kubernetes with various supported policies and configuration options.
Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager
A detection-as-code platform for streamlining cloud security operations and responding to security incidents.
A Python script to test the security of AWS S3 buckets