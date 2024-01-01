WeirdAAL (AWS Attack Library) Logo

WeirdAAL (AWS Attack Library)

WeirdAAL is an open-source framework for testing and validating the security of AWS services and resources. It provides a set of tools and libraries for simulating various types of attacks and vulnerabilities, allowing security researchers and penetration testers to test the security of AWS environments. WeirdAAL is designed to be highly customizable and extensible, making it a valuable tool for security professionals and researchers.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitycloud-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-testingsecurity-research

