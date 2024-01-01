A specification/framework for extending default C2 communication channels in Cobalt Strike
ScareCrow is a payload creation framework designed to bypass Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) systems. It provides a flexible and customizable way to create payloads that can evade detection by EDR solutions. The framework allows users to create payloads with various features, such as code obfuscation, anti-debugging techniques, and evasion of memory-based detection. ScareCrow also provides a range of plugins and modules to extend its functionality. ScareCrow is a powerful tool for penetration testers and red teamers, allowing them to simulate advanced threats and test the effectiveness of EDR solutions.
A cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent dedicated for containerized environments
Chameleon aids in evading proxy categorization to bypass internet filters.
A comprehensive .NET post-exploitation library designed for advanced security testing.
A Python library for exploiting race conditions in web apps
Learn how to create new Malleable C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike to avoid detection and signatured toolset