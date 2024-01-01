Thinkst Canarytokens Detector and Diffuser/Nullifier Logo

Thinkst Canarytokens Detector and Diffuser/Nullifier

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

A simple script to detect and remove Canary Tokens. Installation (tested on MacOS 14): git clone https://github.com/referefref/canarytokendetector.git cd canarytokendetector brew install pdftk-java python3 python3-pip -y pip3 install pefile wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/DidierStevens/DidierStevensSuite/master/disitool.py. Examples: Example running in directory, test-only mode with report output. Example running in nullify, verbose, directory mode (vdf). Background and warranty: I wrote this script to augment a chapter on a book I'm writing about deception technologies, specifically around detection mechanisms for tokens. The detections are simple signature-based detections which could easily be adjusted or randomized by Thinkst in the future. This exists as a PoC, and no warranty of any is provided for the use (or misuse) of this application. Your actions are your own. You execute this at your own risk.

Malware Analysis
Free
canary-tokensignature-based-detectionpenetration-testing

ALTERNATIVES