Thinkst Canarytokens Detector and Diffuser/Nullifier

A blind SQL injection tool written in Golang
A simple script to detect and remove Canary Tokens. Installation (tested on MacOS 14): git clone https://github.com/referefref/canarytokendetector.git cd canarytokendetector brew install pdftk-java python3 python3-pip -y pip3 install pefile wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/DidierStevens/DidierStevensSuite/master/disitool.py. Examples: Example running in directory, test-only mode with report output. Example running in nullify, verbose, directory mode (vdf). Background and warranty: I wrote this script to augment a chapter on a book I'm writing about deception technologies, specifically around detection mechanisms for tokens. The detections are simple signature-based detections which could easily be adjusted or randomized by Thinkst in the future. This exists as a PoC, and no warranty of any is provided for the use (or misuse) of this application. Your actions are your own. You execute this at your own risk.
A blind SQL injection tool written in Golang
A minimal, consistent API for building integrations with malware sandboxes
A proof-of-concept tool for generating payloads that exploit unsafe Java object deserialization.
Automated blind-xss search for Burp Suite
A library for checking potentially malicious files and archives using YARA and making a decision about their harmfulness.
Discontinued project for file-less persistence, attacks, and anti-forensic capabilities on Windows 7 32-bit systems.