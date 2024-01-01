Thinkst Canarytokens Detector and Diffuser/Nullifier 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A simple script to detect and remove Canary Tokens. Installation (tested on MacOS 14): git clone https://github.com/referefref/canarytokendetector.git cd canarytokendetector brew install pdftk-java python3 python3-pip -y pip3 install pefile wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/DidierStevens/DidierStevensSuite/master/disitool.py. Examples: Example running in directory, test-only mode with report output. Example running in nullify, verbose, directory mode (vdf). Background and warranty: I wrote this script to augment a chapter on a book I'm writing about deception technologies, specifically around detection mechanisms for tokens. The detections are simple signature-based detections which could easily be adjusted or randomized by Thinkst in the future. This exists as a PoC, and no warranty of any is provided for the use (or misuse) of this application. Your actions are your own. You execute this at your own risk.