sqlmap is an open source penetration testing tool that automates the process of detecting and exploiting SQL injection flaws and taking over of database servers. It comes with a powerful detection engine, many niche features for the ultimate penetration tester, and a broad range of switches including database fingerprinting, over data fetching from the database, accessing the underlying file system, and executing commands on the operating system via out-of-band connections. Screenshots You can visit the collection of screenshots demonstrating some of the features on the wiki. Installation You can download the latest tarball by clicking here or latest zipball by clicking here. Preferably, you can download sqlmap by cloning the Git repository: git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/sqlmapproject/sqlmap.git sqlmap-dev sqlmap works out of the box with Python version 2.6, 2.7 and 3.x on any platform. Usage To get a list of basic options and switches use: python sqlmap.py -h To get a list of all options and switches use: python sqlmap.py -hh You can find a sample run here. To get an overview of sqlmap capabilities, a list of supported features, and a description of all options and