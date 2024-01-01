A tool for detecting secrets in your code
The Hack Yourself First website provides a platform for users to test their cybersecurity skills by exploiting vulnerabilities in a controlled environment.
Amass by OWASP performs comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery.
Cloud-based service for testing and analyzing Android and iOS apps for malware, vulnerabilities, and security threats.
SecurityVulnerability.io simplifies the process of collecting, enriching, and presenting vulnerability information for both human and machine consumption.
A wargame designed to test your hacking skills and knowledge
Vulnerable web application for beginners in penetration testing.