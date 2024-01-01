Collection of URLs for vulnerable web applications and systems for cybersecurity practice.
Bento Toolkit is a simple and minimal docker container for penetration testers and CTF players. It has the portability of Docker with the addition of X, so you can also run GUI applications (like Burp) on a remote machine. It includes a range of tools and utilities for web and infrastructure penetration testing and CTF, including Burp Suite, gobuster, SecLists, odat, impacket, sqlmap, sqlplus, mysql-client, openvpn, bytecode-viewer, and ghidra. The toolkit is designed to be lightweight and easy to use, with a focus on simplicity and portability. To use the toolkit, you'll need to have Docker and a Xorg server installed on your machine. You can then use the toolkit to run GUI applications and access a range of tools and utilities for penetration testing and CTF.
A DNS rebinding exploitation framework
Participation in the Red Team for Pacific Rim CCDC 2017 with insights on infrastructure design and competition tips.
An exploitation framework for industrial security with modules for controlling PLCs and scanning devices.
Abusing SCF files to gather user hashes from an unauthenticated writable Windows-based file share.
A Python-based tool for identifying and exploiting file inclusion and directory traversal vulnerabilities in web applications.