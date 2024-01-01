Dorothy is a tool to test monitoring and detection capabilities for Okta environments, with modules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK® tactics.

GridPot is a cybersecurity tool that integrates GridLAB-D, Conpot, and libiec61850 to simulate and detect attacks on industrial control systems (ICS).

TrailBlazer 0 ( 0 )

A tool that determines what AWS API calls are logged by CloudTrail and what they are logged as, and can also be used as an attack simulation framework.