5 tools and resources
Dorothy is a tool to test monitoring and detection capabilities for Okta environments, with modules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK® tactics.
GridPot is a cybersecurity tool that integrates GridLAB-D, Conpot, and libiec61850 to simulate and detect attacks on industrial control systems (ICS).
Open-source project for building instrumented environments to simulate attacks and test detections.
Create a vulnerable active directory for testing various Active Directory attacks.
A tool that determines what AWS API calls are logged by CloudTrail and what they are logged as, and can also be used as an attack simulation framework.