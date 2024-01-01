attack-simulation

5 tools and resources

NEW

Dorothy Logo

Dorothy

0 (0)

Dorothy is a tool to test monitoring and detection capabilities for Okta environments, with modules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK® tactics.

Threat Management
Free
security-auditattack-simulationmitre-attackdetection-rules
GridPot Logo

GridPot

0 (0)

GridPot is a cybersecurity tool that integrates GridLAB-D, Conpot, and libiec61850 to simulate and detect attacks on industrial control systems (ICS).

Specialized Security
Free
icsindustrial-control-systemscybersecurityattack-simulationattack-detection
Splunk Attack Range Logo

Splunk Attack Range

0 (0)

Open-source project for building instrumented environments to simulate attacks and test detections.

Offensive Security
Free
splunkattack-simulationdockeraws
Vulnerable-AD Logo

Vulnerable-AD

0 (0)

Create a vulnerable active directory for testing various Active Directory attacks.

Offensive Security
Free
red-teampenetration-testingattack-simulationsecurity-testing
TrailBlazer Logo

TrailBlazer

0 (0)

A tool that determines what AWS API calls are logged by CloudTrail and what they are logged as, and can also be used as an attack simulation framework.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloudtrailattack-simulation