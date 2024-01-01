Tool for randomizing Cobalt Strike Malleable C2 profiles to evade static, signature-based detection controls.
OWASP OWTF is a project focused on penetration testing efficiency and alignment of security tests to security standards like the OWASP Testing Guide (v3 and v4), the OWASP Top 10, PTES and NIST. Pentesters can have more time to see the big picture, think out of the box, find, verify, and combine vulnerabilities, investigate complex vulnerabilities, perform more tactical fuzzing, and demonstrate true impact despite short timeframes. The tool is highly configurable, allowing anyone to create simple plugins or add new tests without development experience. However, understanding and experience are required to correctly interpret tool output and decide what to investigate further.
Open source application for retrieving passwords stored on a local computer with support for various software and platforms.
A Python-based tool for identifying and exploiting file inclusion and directory traversal vulnerabilities in web applications.
An open-source shellcode and PE packer for creating and managing portable executable files.
A script to enumerate Google Storage buckets and determine access and privilege escalation
A post-exploitation framework designed to operate covertly on heavily monitored environments.