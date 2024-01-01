exploitation

dotdotpwn

A directory traversal fuzzer for finding and exploiting directory traversal vulnerabilities.

SSRFmap

Automatic SSRF fuzzer and exploitation tool

dref

A DNS rebinding exploitation framework

ghauri

An advanced cross-platform tool for detecting and exploiting SQL injection security flaws

Boston Key Party CTF

Boston Key Party CTF 2013 - cybersecurity competition with challenges in various domains.

ROP Wargame Repository

Collection of Return-Oriented Programming challenges for practicing exploitation skills.

LFI-Labs

A set of PHP scripts for practicing LFI, RFI, and CMD injection vulnerabilities.

HackSys Extreme Vulnerable Driver (HEVD)

A Windows Kernel driver intentionally vulnerable to help improve skills in kernel-level exploitation.

libformatstr.py

Small script to simplify format string exploitation.

SUDO_KILLER

A tool for privilege escalation within Linux environments by targeting vulnerabilities in SUDO usage.

Pacu

Pacu is an open-source AWS exploitation framework for offensive security testing against cloud environments.

Binary Exploitation Tutorial

Comprehensive tutorial on modern exploitation techniques with a focus on understanding exploitation from scratch.

exploit_me

Very vulnerable ARM/ARM64[AARCH64] application with various levels of vulnerabilities for exploitation training.

aem-hacker

AEM (Adobe Experience Manager) Hacker is a tool designed to help security researchers and penetration testers identify and exploit vulnerabilities in AEM-based systems.

Reversing and Exploiting ARM Binaries: rwthCTF Trafman

A tutorial on setting up a virtual ARM environment, reversing ARM binaries, and writing basic exploits for ARM using the trafman challenge of rwthCTF as an example.

ARM Exploitation: Return Oriented Programming (0x64 ∧ 0x6d) ∨ 0x69

Exploiting simple stack overflow vulnerabilities using return oriented programming (ROP) to defeat data execution prevention - DEP.

The Penetration Testing Execution Standard

A standard for conducting penetration tests, covering seven main sections from planning to reporting.

ROPgadget Tool

Search gadgets on binaries to facilitate ROP exploitation.

Legion

An open source network penetration testing framework with automatic recon and scanning capabilities.

ARM Assembly and Shellcode

A comprehensive collection of resources for learning ARM assembly language and shellcode development.

CrackMapExec

A post-exploitation tool for pentesting Active Directory

Commix

Open source penetration testing tool for detecting and exploiting command injection vulnerabilities.

