22 tools and resources
A directory traversal fuzzer for finding and exploiting directory traversal vulnerabilities.
Automatic SSRF fuzzer and exploitation tool
A DNS rebinding exploitation framework
An advanced cross-platform tool for detecting and exploiting SQL injection security flaws
Boston Key Party CTF 2013 - cybersecurity competition with challenges in various domains.
Collection of Return-Oriented Programming challenges for practicing exploitation skills.
A set of PHP scripts for practicing LFI, RFI, and CMD injection vulnerabilities.
A Windows Kernel driver intentionally vulnerable to help improve skills in kernel-level exploitation.
Small script to simplify format string exploitation.
A tool for privilege escalation within Linux environments by targeting vulnerabilities in SUDO usage.
Pacu is an open-source AWS exploitation framework for offensive security testing against cloud environments.
Comprehensive tutorial on modern exploitation techniques with a focus on understanding exploitation from scratch.
Very vulnerable ARM/ARM64[AARCH64] application with various levels of vulnerabilities for exploitation training.
AEM (Adobe Experience Manager) Hacker is a tool designed to help security researchers and penetration testers identify and exploit vulnerabilities in AEM-based systems.
A tutorial on setting up a virtual ARM environment, reversing ARM binaries, and writing basic exploits for ARM using the trafman challenge of rwthCTF as an example.
Exploiting simple stack overflow vulnerabilities using return oriented programming (ROP) to defeat data execution prevention - DEP.
A standard for conducting penetration tests, covering seven main sections from planning to reporting.
Search gadgets on binaries to facilitate ROP exploitation.
An open source network penetration testing framework with automatic recon and scanning capabilities.
A comprehensive collection of resources for learning ARM assembly language and shellcode development.
A post-exploitation tool for pentesting Active Directory
Open source penetration testing tool for detecting and exploiting command injection vulnerabilities.