NEW

dotdotpwn 0 ( 0 ) A directory traversal fuzzer for finding and exploiting directory traversal vulnerabilities. Honeypots Free directory-traversalfuzzervulnerability-scanningexploitationweb-app-securitypenetration-testing

SSRFmap 0 ( 0 ) Automatic SSRF fuzzer and exploitation tool Offensive Security Free ssrffuzzerexploitationpenetration-testing

Pacu 0 ( 0 ) Pacu is an open-source AWS exploitation framework for offensive security testing against cloud environments. Offensive Security Free awscloud-securitypentestexploitationoffensive-securitypython

Binary Exploitation Tutorial 0 ( 0 ) Comprehensive tutorial on modern exploitation techniques with a focus on understanding exploitation from scratch. Offensive Security Free exploitation

exploit_me 0 ( 0 ) Very vulnerable ARM/ARM64[AARCH64] application with various levels of vulnerabilities for exploitation training. Offensive Security Free ctfexploitationarm

aem-hacker 0 ( 0 ) AEM (Adobe Experience Manager) Hacker is a tool designed to help security researchers and penetration testers identify and exploit vulnerabilities in AEM-based systems. Offensive Security Free offensive-securityvulnerability-scanningexploitationweb-crawler

Legion 0 ( 0 ) An open source network penetration testing framework with automatic recon and scanning capabilities. Offensive Security Free penetration-testingnetwork-securityreconnaissancescanningexploitationframework

CrackMapExec 0 ( 0 ) A post-exploitation tool for pentesting Active Directory Offensive Security Free post-exploitationpentestingexploitation