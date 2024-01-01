A Python library for exploiting race conditions in web apps
This is a collection of horribly written scripts for performing various tasks related to penetration testing AWS. Please don't be sad if it doesn't work for you. It might be that AWS has changed since a given tool was written or it might be that the code sux. Either way, please feel free to contribute. Most of this junk was written by Daniel Grzelak but there's been plenty of contributions, most notably Mike Fuller. Requirements: pip install -r requirements.txt. Make sure to also set up your AWS credentials in ~/.aws/credentials.
Modern, asynchronous, multiplayer & multiserver C2/post-exploitation framework with Python 3 and .NETs DLR.
A tool for enumerating and attacking GitHub Actions pipelines
A lightweight, first-stage C2 implant written in Nim for remote access and control.
A Python utility to takeover domains vulnerable to AWS NS Takeover
A login cracker that can be used to crack many types of authentication protocols.