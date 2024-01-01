11 tools and resources
SerpApi is a Google Search API that allows you to scrape Google and other search engines with ease.
A subdomain enumeration tool for penetration testers and security researchers.
A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that provides real-time information about connected devices.
SearchCode is an extensive code search engine that indexes 75 billion lines of code from millions of projects to help developers find coding examples and libraries.
A comprehensive list of search filters for the SHODAN search engine.
A collection of tools to perform searches on GitHub.
An AI-powered Google Dorking tool that helps create effective search queries to uncover sensitive information on the internet.
Web interface for the Volatility Memory Analysis framework with advanced features.
Elasticsearch is a versatile platform for centralized data storage, fast search, and scalable analytics.
LeakIX is a red-team search engine that indexes mis-configurations and vulnerabilities online.
Search engine for open-source Git repositories with advanced features like case sensitivity and regular expressions.