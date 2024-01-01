search-engine

SerpApi Logo

SerpApi

0 (0)

SerpApi is a Google Search API that allows you to scrape Google and other search engines with ease.

Miscellaneous
Commercial
search-enginescraping
Tugarecon Logo

Tugarecon

0 (0)

A subdomain enumeration tool for penetration testers and security researchers.

Offensive Security
Free
subdomain-enumerationpenetration-testingsecurity-researchsearch-enginedatabaseenumeration
Censys Logo

Censys

0 (0)

A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that provides real-time information about connected devices.

Vulnerability Management
Free
iotsearch-enginedevice-discoveryport-scanning
SearchCode Logo

SearchCode

0 (0)

SearchCode is an extensive code search engine that indexes 75 billion lines of code from millions of projects to help developers find coding examples and libraries.

Application Security
Free
search-engine
Compilation of SHODAN Filters Logo

Compilation of SHODAN Filters

0 (0)

A comprehensive list of search filters for the SHODAN search engine.

Training and Resources
Free
shodansearch-enginecybersecuritynetwork-securityinfosec
github-search Logo

github-search

0 (0)

A collection of tools to perform searches on GitHub.

Blogs and News
Free
githubsearchclirepositorysearch-engine
DorkSearch Logo

DorkSearch

0 (0)

An AI-powered Google Dorking tool that helps create effective search queries to uncover sensitive information on the internet.

Vulnerability Management
Free
search-engineinfosecsearch
VolUtility Logo

VolUtility

0 (0)

Web interface for the Volatility Memory Analysis framework with advanced features.

Digital Forensics
Free
memory-analysisvolatilityfile-extractionsearch-engine
Elastic Logo

Elastic

0 (0)

Elasticsearch is a versatile platform for centralized data storage, fast search, and scalable analytics.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
search-engineanalyticsrestful-api
LeakIX Logo

LeakIX

0 (0)

LeakIX is a red-team search engine that indexes mis-configurations and vulnerabilities online.

Vulnerability Management
Free
red-teamsearch-enginesecurity-testing
Grep App Logo

Grep App

0 (0)

Search engine for open-source Git repositories with advanced features like case sensitivity and regular expressions.

Application Security
Free
gitsearch-engineopen-sourcecybersecurity