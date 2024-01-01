Turbo Intruder Scripts 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Turbo Intruder Scripts is a collection of scripts for Turbo Intruder, a penetration testing tool. This repository contains a variety of scripts for automating tasks, such as scanning for vulnerabilities, exploiting weaknesses, and extracting data. The scripts are designed to be flexible and customizable, allowing users to tailor their usage to their specific needs. Turbo Intruder Scripts is a valuable resource for penetration testers, security researchers, and anyone looking to automate their testing workflows.