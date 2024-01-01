Online Telegram bot for collecting information on individuals from various websites.
Turbo Intruder Scripts is a collection of scripts for Turbo Intruder, a penetration testing tool. This repository contains a variety of scripts for automating tasks, such as scanning for vulnerabilities, exploiting weaknesses, and extracting data. The scripts are designed to be flexible and customizable, allowing users to tailor their usage to their specific needs. Turbo Intruder Scripts is a valuable resource for penetration testers, security researchers, and anyone looking to automate their testing workflows.
Skyhook facilitates obfuscated HTTP file transfers to bypass IDS detections, enhancing secure data exchange.
Mortar is an evasion technique to defeat and divert detection and prevention of security products, including AV, EDR, and XDR solutions.
Ophcrack is a free Windows password cracker based on rainbow tables with various features for password recovery.
A simple file format fuzzer for Android that can fuzz multiple readers at once
CTF toolkit for rapid exploit development and prototyping.