GitHub Actions Pipeline Enumeration and Attack Tool Gato is a tool designed to enumerate and attack GitHub Actions pipelines. It allows you to enumerate pipeline configurations, identify potential vulnerabilities, and even execute malicious code within the pipeline. Gato is a powerful tool for security researchers and penetration testers looking to test the security of GitHub Actions pipelines.

Offensive Security
Free
githubsecurity-researchpenetration-testing

