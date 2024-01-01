Gato 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

GitHub Actions Pipeline Enumeration and Attack Tool Gato is a tool designed to enumerate and attack GitHub Actions pipelines. It allows you to enumerate pipeline configurations, identify potential vulnerabilities, and even execute malicious code within the pipeline. Gato is a powerful tool for security researchers and penetration testers looking to test the security of GitHub Actions pipelines.