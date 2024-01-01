Vulnerable-AD

Interactive online malware sandbox for real-time analysis and threat intelligence
Create a vulnerable active directory that allows you to test most Active Directory attacks in a local lab. Main Features: - Randomize Attacks - Full Coverage of the mentioned attacks - Some attacks require a client workstation - Supported Attacks: Abusing ACLs/ACEs, Kerberoasting, AS-REP Roasting, Abuse DnsAdmins, Password in Object Description, User Objects With Default password (Changeme123!), Password Spraying, DCSync, Silver Ticket, Golden Ticket, Pass-the-Hash, Pass-the-Ticket, SMB Signing Disabled. Example: If you haven't installed Active Directory yet, you can try the provided script. If you already have Active Directory installed, just run the script.
Interactive online malware sandbox for real-time analysis and threat intelligence
Phrack Magazine is a digital magazine that focuses on computer security and hacking, featuring articles, interviews, and tutorials on various topics related to computer security.
MiniCPS is a framework for Cyber-Physical Systems real-time simulation with support for physical process and control devices simulation, and network emulation.
Abusing SCF files to gather user hashes from an unauthenticated writable Windows-based file share.
A tool for iOS pentesting and research with a GUI version available.
Python Exploit Development Assistance for GDB with enhanced debugging features and commands for exploit development.