A script that implements Cognito attacks such as Account Oracle or Priviledge Escalation
Profile web applications, sorting inputs into two categories based on discrepancies in the application's response time. This tool can be used to test and develop known-vulnerable applications. Installation: gem install timing_attack. Usage: timing_attack [options] -u <target> <inputs> -u, --url URL URL of endpoint to profile. 'INPUT' will be replaced with the attack string. -n, --number NUM Requests per input (default: 50). -c, --concurrency NUM Number of concurrent requests (default: 15). -t, --threshold NUM Minimum threshold, in seconds, for meaningfulness (default: 0.025). -p, --post Use POST, not GET. -q, --quiet Quiet mode (don't display progress bars). -b, --brute-force Brute force mode. -i, --inputs-file FILE Read inputs from specified file, one per line. --parameters STR JSON hash of URL parameters. 'INPUT' will be replaced with the attack string. --parameters-file FILE Name of file containing parameters as with --parameters. --headers STR JSON hash of headers. 'INPUT' will be replaced with the attack string. --headers-file FILE Name of file containing headers as with --headers. --body STR JSON hash of parameters to be included in the request body. 'INPUT'
A plugin for viewing, detecting weak configurations, and generating Content Security Policy headers.
Statistical renaming, Type inference, and Deobfuscation tool for JavaScript code.
A webshell manager via terminal for controlling web servers running PHP or MySQL.
Scan files for viruses and malware with language-agnostic REST API
Protect your Fastify server against CSRF attacks with a series of utilities and recommendations for secure application development.