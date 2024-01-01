5 tools and resources
An open-source penetration testing framework for social engineering with custom attack vectors.
A library to access FileVault Drive Encryption (FVDE) encrypted volumes on Mac OS X systems.
Enables code injection into Mac OS X processes with detailed version history and contributing guidelines.
A collection of Mac OS X and iOS forensics resources with a focus on artifact collection and collaboration.
A Python 2.x tool for memory analysis on Mac OS X systems with support for various OS versions and memory image export capabilities.