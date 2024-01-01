mac-os-x

5 tools and resources

Social-Engineer Toolkit (SET) Logo

Social-Engineer Toolkit (SET)

0 (0)

An open-source penetration testing framework for social engineering with custom attack vectors.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingsocial-engineeringattack-vectorframeworklinuxmac-os-x
libfvde Logo

libfvde

0 (0)

A library to access FileVault Drive Encryption (FVDE) encrypted volumes on Mac OS X systems.

Digital Forensics
Free
encryptionmac-os-xfile-systemsecurity
mach_inject Logo

mach_inject

0 (0)

Enables code injection into Mac OS X processes with detailed version history and contributing guidelines.

Endpoint Security
Free
binary-securitycode-injectionmac-os-xassemblydebugging
Mac4n6 Group Logo

Mac4n6 Group

0 (0)

A collection of Mac OS X and iOS forensics resources with a focus on artifact collection and collaboration.

Digital Forensics
Free
macosforensicsiosdigital-forensicsmac-os-x
volafox Logo

volafox

0 (0)

A Python 2.x tool for memory analysis on Mac OS X systems with support for various OS versions and memory image export capabilities.

Digital Forensics
Free
macmemory-analysismac-os-x