Arjun 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

HTTP parameter discovery suite. Arjun is a HTTP parameter discovery suite that helps in identifying and exploiting HTTP parameter vulnerabilities. It is a Python-based tool that uses various techniques to identify and exploit HTTP parameter vulnerabilities. Arjun is a powerful tool that can be used by security researchers and penetration testers to identify and exploit HTTP parameter vulnerabilities. It is a free and open-source tool that can be downloaded from GitHub.