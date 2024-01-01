A curated list of known malicious NPM packages
HTTP parameter discovery suite. Arjun is a HTTP parameter discovery suite that helps in identifying and exploiting HTTP parameter vulnerabilities. It is a Python-based tool that uses various techniques to identify and exploit HTTP parameter vulnerabilities. Arjun is a powerful tool that can be used by security researchers and penetration testers to identify and exploit HTTP parameter vulnerabilities. It is a free and open-source tool that can be downloaded from GitHub.
Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources.
A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices
Finds publicly known security vulnerabilities in a website's frontend JavaScript libraries.
A disclosure of a bug found in Twitter's Vine and the process of procuring the source code.
DOM-based XSS vulnerability scanner