17 tools and resources
Tool for randomizing Cobalt Strike Malleable C2 profiles to evade static, signature-based detection controls.
A specification/framework for extending default C2 communication channels in Cobalt Strike
Python framework for building and utilizing interfaces to transfer data between frameworks with a focus on Command and Control frameworks.
A library for integrating communication channels with the Cobalt Strike External C2 server.
Alpha release of External C2 framework for Cobalt Strike with enhanced data channels.
A comprehensive guide for customizing Cobalt Strike's C2 profiles to enhance stealth and operational security.
A C2 profile generator for Cobalt Strike designed to enhance evasion.
Scan files or process memory for Cobalt Strike beacons and parse their configuration.
A tool for working with Direct System Calls in Cobalt Strike's Beacon Object Files (BOF) for offensive security purposes.
Participation in the Red Team for Pacific Rim CCDC 2017 with insights on infrastructure design and competition tips.
Automated tool for scripting complex sequences in cybersecurity frameworks.
Using Apache mod_rewrite as a redirector to filter C2 traffic for Cobalt Strike servers.
Generates randomized C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike to evade detection.
CobaltBus enables Cobalt Strike C2 traffic via Azure Servicebus for enhanced covert operations.
RedWarden is a Cobalt Strike C2 Reverse proxy that evades detection by Blue Teams, AVs, EDRs, and scanners through packet inspection and malleable profile correlation.
AzureC2Relay enhances security by validating and relaying Cobalt Strike beacon traffic through Azure Functions.
Learn how to create new Malleable C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike to avoid detection and signatured toolset