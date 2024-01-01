NEW

external_c2 framework 0 ( 0 ) Python framework for building and utilizing interfaces to transfer data between frameworks with a focus on Command and Control frameworks. Offensive Security Free c2cobalt-strikecommand-and-controlexternal-c2frameworkpython

ExternalC2 0 ( 0 ) A library for integrating communication channels with the Cobalt Strike External C2 server. Network Security Free cobalt-strikewebsocket

SourcePoint 0 ( 0 ) A C2 profile generator for Cobalt Strike designed to enhance evasion. Offensive Security Free c2cobalt-strikec2-profilesevasion

CobaltStrikeScan 0 ( 0 ) Scan files or process memory for Cobalt Strike beacons and parse their configuration. Threat Management Free cobalt-strikedll-injectionmemory-analysisyarawindows-security

InlineWhispers 0 ( 0 ) A tool for working with Direct System Calls in Cobalt Strike's Beacon Object Files (BOF) for offensive security purposes. Offensive Security Free cobalt-strikered-teampenetration-testingoffensive-security

AutoTTP 0 ( 0 ) Automated tool for scripting complex sequences in cybersecurity frameworks. Security Operations Free automationmetasploitcobalt-strikeempirescripting

C2concealer 0 ( 0 ) Generates randomized C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike to evade detection. Offensive Security Free c2cobalt-strikecommand-line-toolc2-profilesevasion

CobaltBus 0 ( 0 ) CobaltBus enables Cobalt Strike C2 traffic via Azure Servicebus for enhanced covert operations. Offensive Security Free c2cobalt-strikeazurered-team

RedWarden 0 ( 0 ) RedWarden is a Cobalt Strike C2 Reverse proxy that evades detection by Blue Teams, AVs, EDRs, and scanners through packet inspection and malleable profile correlation. Offensive Security Free c2cobalt-strikered-teampenetration-testingreverse-proxy