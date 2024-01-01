cobalt-strike

17 tools and resources

NEW

Randomized Malleable C2 Profiles Made Easy Logo

Randomized Malleable C2 Profiles Made Easy

0 (0)

Tool for randomizing Cobalt Strike Malleable C2 profiles to evade static, signature-based detection controls.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikemalleable-c2red-teampenetration-testing
Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework Logo

Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework

0 (0)

A specification/framework for extending default C2 communication channels in Cobalt Strike

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikeexternal-c2frameworkhacking-toolpentest
external_c2 framework Logo

external_c2 framework

0 (0)

Python framework for building and utilizing interfaces to transfer data between frameworks with a focus on Command and Control frameworks.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikecommand-and-controlexternal-c2frameworkpython
ExternalC2 Logo

ExternalC2

0 (0)

A library for integrating communication channels with the Cobalt Strike External C2 server.

Network Security
Free
cobalt-strikewebsocket

Insomniac Security External C2 Framework for Cobalt Strike

0 (0)

Alpha release of External C2 framework for Cobalt Strike with enhanced data channels.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikeexternal-c2framework

Cobalt Strike Malleable C2 Design and Reference Guide

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide for customizing Cobalt Strike's C2 profiles to enhance stealth and operational security.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikemalleable-c2command-and-controlc2-profiles
SourcePoint Logo

SourcePoint

0 (0)

A C2 profile generator for Cobalt Strike designed to enhance evasion.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikec2-profilesevasion
CobaltStrikeScan Logo

CobaltStrikeScan

0 (0)

Scan files or process memory for Cobalt Strike beacons and parse their configuration.

Threat Management
Free
cobalt-strikedll-injectionmemory-analysisyarawindows-security
InlineWhispers Logo

InlineWhispers

0 (0)

A tool for working with Direct System Calls in Cobalt Strike's Beacon Object Files (BOF) for offensive security purposes.

Offensive Security
Free
cobalt-strikered-teampenetration-testingoffensive-security
Red Teaming for Pacific Rim CCDC 2017 Logo

Red Teaming for Pacific Rim CCDC 2017

0 (0)

Participation in the Red Team for Pacific Rim CCDC 2017 with insights on infrastructure design and competition tips.

Offensive Security
Free
red-teamcobalt-strikewindows
AutoTTP Logo

AutoTTP

0 (0)

Automated tool for scripting complex sequences in cybersecurity frameworks.

Security Operations
Free
automationmetasploitcobalt-strikeempirescripting
Cobalt Strike HTTP C2 Redirectors with Apache mod_rewrite Logo

Cobalt Strike HTTP C2 Redirectors with Apache mod_rewrite

0 (0)

Using Apache mod_rewrite as a redirector to filter C2 traffic for Cobalt Strike servers.

Offensive Security
Free
red-teamcobalt-strikec2apachetraffic-filtering
C2concealer Logo

C2concealer

0 (0)

Generates randomized C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike to evade detection.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikecommand-line-toolc2-profilesevasion
CobaltBus Logo

CobaltBus

0 (0)

CobaltBus enables Cobalt Strike C2 traffic via Azure Servicebus for enhanced covert operations.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikeazurered-team
RedWarden Logo

RedWarden

0 (0)

RedWarden is a Cobalt Strike C2 Reverse proxy that evades detection by Blue Teams, AVs, EDRs, and scanners through packet inspection and malleable profile correlation.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikered-teampenetration-testingreverse-proxy
AzureC2Relay Logo

AzureC2Relay

0 (0)

AzureC2Relay enhances security by validating and relaying Cobalt Strike beacon traffic through Azure Functions.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikeazuremalleable-c2
How to Write Malleable C2 Profiles for Cobalt Strike Logo

How to Write Malleable C2 Profiles for Cobalt Strike

0 (0)

Learn how to create new Malleable C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike to avoid detection and signatured toolset

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikemalleable-c2command-and-control