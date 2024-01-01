CloudBrute 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A tool to find a company (target) infrastructure, files, and apps on the top cloud providers (Amazon, Google, Microsoft, DigitalOcean, Alibaba, Vultr, Linode). The outcome is useful for bug bounty hunters, red teamers, and penetration testers alike. The tool addresses issues from previous approaches by providing cloud detection using IPINFO API and Source Code, supporting all major cloud providers, operating in a Black-Box (unauthenticated) manner, being fast (concurrent), and offering a modular design.