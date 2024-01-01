CloudBrute

Cloud Custodian (c7n) is a rules engine for managing public cloud accounts and resources with a focus on security, compliance, and cost optimization.
A tool to find a company (target) infrastructure, files, and apps on the top cloud providers (Amazon, Google, Microsoft, DigitalOcean, Alibaba, Vultr, Linode). The outcome is useful for bug bounty hunters, red teamers, and penetration testers alike. The tool addresses issues from previous approaches by providing cloud detection using IPINFO API and Source Code, supporting all major cloud providers, operating in a Black-Box (unauthenticated) manner, being fast (concurrent), and offering a modular design.
A security tool to identify interesting files in AWS S3 buckets
Docker's Actuary automates security best-practices checks for Docker containers.
An open source cloud security platform for discovering, prioritizing, and remediating risks in the cloud.
A script and library for identifying risks in AWS IAM configuration
A tool to find S3 buckets from HTML, JS, and bucket misconfiguration testing