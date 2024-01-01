SSH MITM v2.3-dev 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This penetration testing tool allows an auditor to intercept SSH connections by patching the OpenSSH source code to act as a proxy, logging plaintext passwords and sessions to disk. Note: Only run in a VM or container due to potential security vulnerabilities introduced by ad-hoc edits to critical regions of the OpenSSH sources.