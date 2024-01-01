SSH MITM v2.3-dev Logo

SSH MITM v2.3-dev

This penetration testing tool allows an auditor to intercept SSH connections by patching the OpenSSH source code to act as a proxy, logging plaintext passwords and sessions to disk. Note: Only run in a VM or container due to potential security vulnerabilities introduced by ad-hoc edits to critical regions of the OpenSSH sources.

