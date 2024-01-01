SSH MITM v2.3-dev

Advanced command and control tool for red teaming and adversary simulation with extensive features and evasion capabilities.
This penetration testing tool allows an auditor to intercept SSH connections by patching the OpenSSH source code to act as a proxy, logging plaintext passwords and sessions to disk. Note: Only run in a VM or container due to potential security vulnerabilities introduced by ad-hoc edits to critical regions of the OpenSSH sources.
Advanced command and control tool for red teaming and adversary simulation with extensive features and evasion capabilities.
Parrot Security OS is a comprehensive, secure, and customizable operating system for cybersecurity professionals, offering over 600+ tools and utilities for red and blue team operations.
The Proxmark III is a versatile device for sniffing, reading, and cloning RFID tags with strong community support.
Using Apache mod_rewrite rules to rewrite incident responder or security appliance requests to an innocuous website or the target's real website.
A tool for testing Cross Site Scripting vulnerabilities
A blog post discussing the often overlooked dangers of CSV injection in applications.